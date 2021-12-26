Ly said the glass shattered when the bus was struck by a stray bullet. The driver was treated at the scene, she said.
There were apparently no other injuries in the incident, according to a spokesman for the D.C. fire department. The spokesman said rescue personnel were sent to the area in response to a report of shots being fired.
During the first half of the game, an announcement was made in the arena to alert fans to unspecified “police activity” outside the building. A representative for the team could provide no further information.
A Twitter message from Monumental Sports & Entertainment, the team’s ownership group, said there was police activity “outside the arena” but no cause for alarm. A later tweet said fans leaving the game should be prepared to walk around the activity.
The arena is between Sixth and Seventh streets, extending north from F Street. Its address is 601 F Street.
The reason for the gunfire could not be determined.
The Wizards lost to Philadelphia, 117-96.