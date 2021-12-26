The shooting took place at 4:40 p.m. in the 4400 block of St. Barnabas Road, near the intersection with Branch Avenue in Marlow Heights.
“This is an absolutely heartbreaking loss for Mr. Kelly’s family and friends,” acting major David Blazer of the Major Crimes Division said in the department’s release. “He is not home with his loved ones today on Christmas who are now mourning his loss instead of celebrating the holiday.”
According to police, Kelly, his girlfriend and his three children were heading northbound on St. Barnabas when a car pulled alongside Kelly’s SUV and opened fire. Only Kelly was injured in the shooting. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators are trying to determine whether the shooting was tied to road rage, according to the release. Police are attempting to identify the vehicle involved.
“St. Barnabas Road is a heavily travelled roadway,” Blazer said in the release. “If any other drivers saw anything there on Christmas Eve or may have information that could help, please call us. You can stay anonymous. We are committed to providing answers to his family.”
Authorities are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. Police ask anyone with information to call detectives at 301-516-2512 or, to remain anonymous, call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or visit pgcrimesolvers.com.