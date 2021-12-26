The victim was identified as Dion Thompson-Moore, 43, who police said had no fixed address.
Earlier on Friday, about 5:10 p.m., police said a man was fatally shot in the 200 block of 56th Street NE, in the Grand Park neighborhood. Police identified the victim as Parris Thurman, 24, of Northeast Washington.
Also, police have identified two men who were shot and killed Thursday in the 4200 block of 4th Street SE, in the Washington Highlands neighborhood.
Police said Marcus Eugene Thomas, 37, was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting, which occurred about 1:20 p.m. near Chesapeake Street and Hendley Elementary School, which was not in session at the time.
A second victim, Russell Williams, 28, died at a hospital, police said. Both were from Southeast Washington. A third man also was shot and was being treated for injuries police described as life threatening.
There have been at least 220 homicides in the District this year, a 12 percent increase over this time in 2020 and the highest number since 2003.