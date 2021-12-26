Flipping the 1st District to blue in 2022 became an urgent priority of Maryland Democrats, particularly because Harris objected to the certification of presidential election results after the mob attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, and opposed awarding the Congressional Gold Medal to the police for their response that day. Whether Democrats can flip the district, however, is still in question. Mizeur and her Democratic opponent Dave Harden have said Harris’s actions in the aftermath of the insurrection inspired them to try to unseat him, describing him as a right-wing extremist who poses a threat to American democracy. A third candidate, Jennifer Pingley, is running for the Democratic nomination to challenge Harris for the second time.