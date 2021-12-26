The woman and two men who tried to intervene were taken to Winchester Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening, Virginia State Police said in a statement. A third male victim was flown to Fairfax Inova Hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.
The shooter fled in a Chevrolet Malibu, police said. Virginia State Police, with the assistance of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, began searching for the shooter.
Shortly after 12 p.m., a Frederick County Sheriff’s deputy saw the Chevrolet Malibu traveling on Airport Road in Frederick County.
A short pursuit followed when the sheriff’s deputy and state police pulled behind the car and it sped away. Law enforcement forced the car to stop, and then saw that shots were fired inside the Malibu, according to the statement from state police.
Avila was sitting in the driver’s seat with a gunshot wound when troopers approached the vehicle, police said. He was transported to Winchester Medical Center, where he died.
The incident remains under investigation by Virginia State Police. No law enforcement officers discharged their guns, they said. The rest area reopened about 4 p.m. Sunday.