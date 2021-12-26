Steve Orbanek, a spokesman for Temple University in Philadelphia, said in an email that it is “committed to the care and humane treatment of research animals” but would not go into details about specific contracts or deals.

Montez Seabrook, a spokesperson at the Medical University of South Carolina, said that while they were aware of concerns about animals’ conditions at Envigo’s facility in Virginia, MUSC had “stopped the use of these animals in research on our campus” in 2017.”

At Virginia Tech, spokesperson Mark Owczarski said the institution has bought dogs from Envigo’s Virginia facility for its veterinary college in the past but ended that in 2020. This fall, he said, Envigo donated animal cadavers to the school’s vet college, but officials said they “did not seek or solicit this donation, nor did the college intend to purchase any cadavers from them but accepted them to aid in the education of future veterinarians.”