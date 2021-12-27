D.C., Maryland and Virginia all set records Monday, reporting the highest seven-day averages in new cases of any point during the pandemic.
In Virginia, 18,513 people tested positive over the three-day Christmas weekend and 25 died of the virus. Maryland reported 5,376 new cases Monday, on top of more than 15,000 during the weekend, and has not yet returned to reporting deaths due to a cyberattack that affected the state’s heath department. The District reported 9,200 cases and two deaths from Dec. 23 to 26.
Many of those who tested positive for the virus had been among large crowds who queued across the region to get tested before their planned Christmas travels or visits with relatives. But the surge in positive cases is not just attributable to more people getting tested. In the District in particular, the rate of people testing positive is far higher during this omicron-driven surge than it has been since the summer of 2020, with 16 percent of all reported tests coming back positive as of Sunday. (That rate does not take into account any at-home tests that residents do not report to the health department, so it is likely higher than the true test positivity rate.)
In Baltimore County, county executive Johnny Olszewski Jr., who himself tested positive last week, made the grim announcement that just 13 intensive care beds are still open in the county’s hospitals; the number of people hospitalized with the virus has increased 188 percent in the past month, he said.
In response, Olszewski declared a countywide state of emergency on Monday, including requiring all residents ages 5 and older to wear masks whenever they are indoors in public spaces until the end of January. He also ordered the county’s health department to a new “large-scale” coronavirus testing site, and pledged to buy 100,000 rapid tests so that residents can test themselves free. Indoor masking orders are also in place in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, and in D.C.
In Virginia, where the seven-day average of new cases has nearly doubled in one week, the Northern Virginia suburban counties have been hit hard.
“The pattern that we are seeing is very much following what you would expect with omicron,” said David Goodfriend, the health director in Loudoun County, referring to the sharp jump in transmission since Thanksgiving and the fact that fully vaccinated residents have also tested positive.
Loudoun reported 1,062 new infections over the holiday weekend. Fairfax County had 3,228 during the three-day period — half of them on Christmas Day — while Prince William and Arlington counties also each had more than 1,000 new infections.
But because those areas also have higher rates of fully vaccinated residents, many of the new cases have been milder, making the impact on area hospitals less extreme than in other parts of the country, state health officials said.
On Monday, there were 1,672 coronavirus patients in Virginia hospitals, including 399 in intensive care units and 218 on ventilators, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association. While there were still 3,124 hospital beds available on Monday, local emergency rooms and urgent care facilities are being inundated by newly infected patients anxious that their symptoms will grow worse, officials said.
“We’re seeing a lot more sick people, some of whom are coming in because they want to make sure that they’re going to be okay, others want to know whether it’s covid or the flu,” Goodfriend said. “But it is keeping our front-line folks very busy.”
With New Year’s Eve approaching, Virginia health officials urged residents to avoid large crowds and do whatever else they can to avoid infection. Several localities announced Monday that they would open additional testing sites, predicting that the surge would grow worse in the coming weeks.
Gigi Gronvall, a senior scholar in the School of Public Health at Johns Hopkins University, said the arrival of the new omicron variant, which seems to be more transmissible than any version of the virus before it, collided with the time of year when people are likely to gather unmasked and indoors. “Some things are part omicron. Some things are part us, our behavior,” Gronvall said about the surge in Christmastime cases. “Omicron kind of ups the ante on people getting exposed.”
Vaccinations have worked to keep many people from needing a hospital bed. While the number of coronavirus patients in D.C., Maryland and Virginia is higher now than it has ever been, all three jurisdictions have fewer of those patients hospitalized than they had during last winter’s coronavirus peak, before vaccines were available to lessen the severity of the disease.
Still, hospitalization is rapidly increasing in some places: In the District, the number of hospitalized coronavirus patients rose 70 percent in one week. The University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health declared a health-care “disaster” at its Havre de Grace and Bel Air hospitals on Friday, citing a staggering coronavirus caseload.
“I am worried that even if it is milder, just the fact that it appears to be more transmissible will find more vulnerable people to send them into the hospital at higher rates,” Gronvall said.
Less than two weeks into the region’s omicron surge, Gronvall said it is too soon to say whether worse hospitalization rates will follow the rise in cases. “I have not seen anything that has made me feel reassured,” she said.