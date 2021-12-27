Hall is the nonprofit’s first director of equity and inclusion. It’s a job that, like Janus, the two-faced god of Roman antiquity, looks in two directions at once: inside the organization and outside. Is the staff of the 38-year-old charity as diverse as it can be, with recruitment, hiring, training, mentorship and promotion open to everyone on an equal basis? And are all the guests that Miriam’s Kitchen serves treated equitably, regardless of their race?