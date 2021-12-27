By Jasmine HiltonToday at 7:59 p.m. ESTBy Jasmine HiltonToday at 7:59 p.m. ESTA man was killed and two others were critically injured in a shooting in Lanham, Md., on Monday afternoon, Prince George’s County police said.Officers responded about 4 p.m. to the 9900 block of Good Luck Road for a reported shooting, police said. A man was pronounced dead at a hospital. Two other men were shot and had critical injuries.WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightPolice said investigators are at the scene working to determine the circumstances.GiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...