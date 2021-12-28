Before the Brooks — and before the seven other family buildings that dot the city, constructed as part of Mayor Muriel E. Bowser’s plan to end homelessness in the District — there was D.C. General, the troubled shelter in Southeast. The Brooks was built atop the old parking area for the D.C. police Second District headquarters on Idaho Avenue NW. The six-story building opened in April 2020. It is operated by Friendship Place, a nonprofit that is a partner in The Washington Post Helping Hand.