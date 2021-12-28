Instead of taking a job offer with the Federal Communications Commission, she went to work for her father at the Informer, as managing editor with a staff of three and a circulation of roughly 30,000. The job also called for her to serve as reporter, copy editor and photographer, among other positions. She couriered the newspaper proofs to a printer in Southern Maryland, returned to pick up the finished copies, and then helped distribute them to various outlets around D.C. and Prince George’s County.