Because of waning immunity, scientists say, getting a booster is key to fighting the highly contagious omicron variant. That means many of the majority-Black communities that were devastated in earlier stages of the pandemic, like Prince George’s, could be especially vulnerable again. As of Tuesday, Prince George’s average daily case rate of 265.1 per 100,000 was dramatically higher than that of any other Maryland jurisdiction, according to The Washington Post’s tracker. The next highest was 169.3 cases per 100,000 in neighboring Charles County.