Animal rights group PETA presented Milo with a “Heroic Dog Award.” Said PETA vice president Colleen O’Brien: “PETA hopes this story inspires people to consider adopting an animal from their local shelter, where so many clever, loving and tenacious dogs like Milo are waiting for a family to join.”
Among Milo’s prizes: a bag of doggy treats, vegan, of course.
In September I shared my thoughts on renaming the White Flint Metro station. My opinion? Anything but “North Bethesda,” a confusing name that makes no sense geographically or historically.
Earlier this month, the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority board unanimously approved changing the name of the White Flint station to North Bethesda, once again illustrating just how powerful this column is.
In August I wrote about Winderbourne, a dilapidated mansion in Boyds, Md., that after years on the market had apparently found a buyer. But the 1884 home stands near a Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission (WSSC) reservoir and the water utility was vowing to exercise a right-of-first-refusal option to purchase the property itself, with no guarantee it would be restored.
My column actually did some good. A reader suggested that a legal principle called the “rule against perpetuities” could quash the right of first refusal. And that’s what happened. In October, Lee and Jennifer Levin purchased Winderbourne.
“We bought the property October 13th, and on the same day we settled, we had our historic plans approved by Montgomery County’s Historic Preservation Commission,” Lee wrote in an email.
The Levins are finalizing interior plans with the contractor and architect. Wrote Lee: “Once we get the plans finalized/approved the renovation will get into high gear. Things are progressing quickly, and we look forward to bringing the Winderbourne back to life.”
One possible hiccup: A WSSC spokesman said it remains interested in the property as part of its “long-standing efforts to protect our drinking water reservoirs from the damaging impacts associated with development.” Lee fears the utility may take it by eminent domain.
In January I wrote about an unlikely visitor to Green Spring Gardens in Fairfax County: a rufous hummingbird. The little bird should have been wintering in Mexico or Central America. And even in the summer, rufous hummingbirds are usually found on the West Coast.
“We continued to watch her,” Tatiana Lisle, who serves on the board of the Friends of Green Spring, told me this week. Staff at Green Spring put out sugar water to keep the hummer fed and had a heater running to keep it warm.
Said Tatiana: “She hung out till mid-March, until it started warming up. Then she disappeared.”
No hummingbirds have been spotted this winter.
Manuel Vera is a Maryland retiree who started tinkering with broken bicycles, fixing them up and bringing them to a Silver Spring park, where he gives them away. I wrote about him in May.
Manuel said his project is still going strong, with 195 bikes back in circulation. “I don’t see an end in sight and that’s a good problem,” he wrote in an email. “Your column last May produced many bike donations and continues to help. Yesterday I received an offer of three bikes from a Post reader responding to your article, seven months later!”
Lately, Manuel has been working with a group called Homes Not Borders, which is helping Afghan refugees who are settling in our area. Most of the families don’t have cars, and the bikes are useful for transportation. They provide something else, as well, he said: “that sense of freedom you get when pedaling a bike.”
Helping Hand
Something else is approaching its conclusion: this year’s Washington Post Helping Hand fundraising campaign. Can we meet our goal of raising $250,000 for Bread for the City, Friendship Place and Miriam’s Kitchen by our Jan. 7 deadline?
With your help, we can. We’re more than halfway there. So far, we’ve raised $131,439.06. Please consider making a gift. Just visit posthelpinghand.com. You can read about each of our charity partners and the work they do. And you can click where it says “Donate.”
Thank you.
