Where there are specials, they’re somewhat toned down. Both Bar Charley and El Chucho have an open bar, for example, but all tickets come with seated reservations. Admission to Bar Charley includes a three-course dinner, and El Chucho is offering unlimited tacos. “We used to do just an open bar,” Banks says, but this year, instead of having people pack in together, they’re taking an approach similar to the “fairly robust bottomless brunch” that the two restaurants offer each week, with some tables removed “to give people more space,” he says. Outdoor seating is also available for those that prefer it. (Banks says the bar area at Bar Charley will be open for walk-ins, without the option of an open bar, because “usually it’s just people on their way somewhere else” who stop in for just a drink or two.)