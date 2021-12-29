A 36-year-old man was fatally stabbed early Wednesday in the Shaw neighborhood of Northwest Washington, according to D.C. police.

The stabbing occurred about 2:40 a.m. in the 1900 block of Seventh Street NW.

Police identified the victim as Musse Belete, who they said had no fixed address. Authorities said he died at a hospital.

Police did not comment further on the case. No arrest has been made.