A 36-year-old man was fatally stabbed early Wednesday in the Shaw neighborhood of Northwest Washington, according to D.C. police.The stabbing occurred about 2:40 a.m. in the 1900 block of Seventh Street NW.Police identified the victim as Musse Belete, who they said had no fixed address. Authorities said he died at a hospital. Police did not comment further on the case. No arrest has been made.