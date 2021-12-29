To protect witnesses’ identities, they are referred to in affidavits only by numbers (W-1, W-2) and the pronoun “it.” In the Tyshon Perry case, “W-7 was not fully cooperative with the investigation and failed to provide the names of the fellow students IT knew were involved in the argument that led to this murder.” And, “W-2 … indicated that IT was trying to do the right thing, but that IT did not want IT’s name put in this.” And, “W-7 did not want to look at any pictures and/or security video stills because IT was not comfortable with doing so.”