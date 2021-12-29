“Nearly 200,000 Virginians in the new Seventh District have already been my constituents under the current district lines, and I look forward to continuing my service representing them as well as my future constituents,” she said in a written statement.
Rep. H. Morgan Griffith (R), declared on Twitter that he will seek reelection to the 9th District in the state’s rural southwest, even though the maps approved Tuesday by the Supreme Court of Virginia put him in the adjacent 6th District with fellow Republican Ben Cline.
It was unclear whether Spanberger or Griffith plans to move. Their offices declined to comment.
The new maps put a third member of Virginia’s 11-seat congressional delegation in a similar pickle, drawing Rep. Elaine Luria (D) just outside her current district. She has not declared plans for reelection, and her office did not respond to a request for comment. But she happens to own a second home, a condo in Virginia Beach, that is within the boundaries of the newly drawn 2nd District.
The new maps created even more uncertainty for members of the state’s General Assembly, pitting so many incumbent lawmakers against each other that membership in both chambers promises to be thoroughly upended with the next election.
Twenty of the state’s 40 senators have been paired up — in some cases, tripled up — in single districts, meaning they will have to run against each other, move or retire. The same is true for 44 of the 100 members of the House of Delegates.
Some of the most senior members of the legislature from both parties are affected, including the Senate minority and majority leaders and House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn (D-Fairfax).
“What started as redistricting reform became backdoor term limits,” said Bob Holsworth, a veteran Richmond political analyst. While there’s nothing wrong with turnover in the legislature, in this case a hefty share of incumbents will be tossed out not by a political rival, but rather by a cartographer, Holsworth said.
The changes will result in the loss of “a lot of institutional knowledge and a lot of capacity to help the commonwealth,” he said.
The Supreme Court of Virginia unanimously approved the new congressional and General Assembly maps late Tuesday afternoon, wrapping up a redistricting effort that for the first time took the job away from the legislature and gave it to the high court.
The General Assembly traditionally has had the power to draw new maps after each once-in-a-decade census, but voters changed the state constitution to give that authority to a bipartisan commission of legislators and citizens.
That commission was supposed to draw the lines for 11 congressional districts, 40 state Senate districts and 100 House of Delegates districts earlier this year. Then the full General Assembly would have considered them on an up-or-down vote.
But after the commission deadlocked along party lines, the task fell to two court-appointed special masters — Sean Trende, selected by Republicans, and Bernard Grofman, who was Democrats’ choice.
Virginia’s redistricting commission’s failure to transcend partisanship has lessons for other states, critics say
The Princeton Gerrymandering Project praised the outcome in a tweet.
“These final maps, drawn by special masters appointed by the Supreme Court of Virginia, are fairer than maps drawn in prior decades, under the old process which was controlled by politicians,” it said.
But some veteran lawmakers were pining for the old system, under which the party in charge of a particular chamber usually did the drawing. Senate Majority Leader Richard L. Saslaw (D-Fairfax) noted that control of the Senate has flipped back and forth several times since 2001, allowing each party a chance to do the mapmaking.
“The [new] maps have created far more chaos than when we did it,” Saslaw said. “In 2011, I think we drew only two R’s together, and in 2001, I don’t remember them [the Republicans] drawing any D’s together.”
Now Saslaw finds himself paired with Sen. David W. Marsden (D-Fairfax) under the new lines, while Minority Leader Thomas K. Norment Jr. (R-James City) is paired with Ryan T. McDougle (R-Hanover).
Saslaw noted that Republicans managed to win control of the chamber after the Democrats drew the maps, and the Democrats did the same on Republican maps.
“If they were really gerrymandered, neither Norment nor I was very good at it,” Saslaw said.