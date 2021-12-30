Many are experiencing longer hospital drop times, the time it takes from when an ambulance arrives at a hospital to when a unit goes back onto the street, with some backed up for hours at a time before they’re available again to answer other calls. Hospitals say they are facing staffing challenges and a high demand in emergency departments, which are keeping patients in ambulances waiting longer before they can be transferred into a hospital’s care. Though many departments say the latest influx of issues brought on by the rapidly spreading omicron variant has not reduced service or lengthened response times, an increased volume of calls, coronavirus infections among staff and the extended hospital drop-offs have forced many departments to make adjustments.