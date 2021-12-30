He’s 56 now, and when he delivered his pitch for W.A. Smith Leather, his talk was impromptu and from the heart. He showed off some of the leather bags that he learned to sew by hand 20 years ago while in prison. He described how he began to turn his life around after a “self talk” that included praying for the strength to carry through on his resolution to use his new skill to build a future when he got out. He told the panel that if he were to win the top grant, he might afford a workshop, buy a sewing machine or defray the cost of the pricey leather he uses, such as ostrich skin.