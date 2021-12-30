Hogan, who has projected himself as a leader who prizes transparency, is not unique in his use of technology to erase communications about public matters. Government officials elsewhere have occasionally acknowledged their use of disappearing-messages apps, or had it exposed. After Missouri’s previous governor, Eric Greitens (R), was shown to be using the disappearing-message app Confide, that state’s attorney general’s office launched an inquiry. It found no evidence of lawbreaking, but investigators were unable to recover any of the messages. Greitens’s successor has since banned the app’s use.