It was bitterly cold that morning, just a few days before Christmas, but Ashmore, 81, was buoyed by the company, which consisted entirely of people from mutual aid networks — collectives formed during the pandemic to help people in the same neighborhood or ward. He bounced from a Ward 4 Mutual Aid volunteer with purple hair who had been visiting with him for weeks to a Ward 1 Mutual Aid volunteer who has become a regular at encampment clearings across the city. The volunteers had assembled to help Ashmore ahead of a clear-out order from the D.C. government, one of dozens of encampment removal orders the city has issued over the past several months.