They watched closely as Ashmore instructed them on the best way to fold a tarp and how to sort the possessions he wanted to keep — books, an old-school boombox, a laundry cart, blankets, bungee cords — from the trash he needed to discard, and then got to work.
Over the course of nearly two years into the coronavirus pandemic, mutual aid networks have turned their attention to the District’s homelessness crisis. They have lobbied D.C. Council members to halt encampment closures and protested as government workers threw away tents and built fences. For hundreds of unhoused people across the District, these networks have also become a reliable supplier of food, clothing and tents.
The infusion of aid has triggered a mixed reaction among city officials and longtime homeless advocates, who say they are grateful the pandemic has shined a light on the deep disparities that exist between the District’s housed and unhoused residents. They also worry that these new networks may vanish as quickly as they have appeared, further eroding trust with an already hard-to-engage community.
“We’re seeing a lot of groups getting involved in issue areas that a lot of folks have been working on and organizing around for all this time, and there’s some uncertainty to that,” said Reginald Black, advocacy director for the People for Fairness Coalition, an organization of current and formerly homeless people, which is best known for holding an annual vigil marking the number of homeless residents who have died on D.C.’s streets. “What happens when we get on the other side of the pandemic? Do these groups stick around? Do they find other issue areas?”
Since forming at the start of the pandemic, mutual aid groups have shifted their focus as different needs have emerged. In the spring of 2020, as the country shut down, they helped people who couldn’t risk going to the store or who had lost their jobs and were having trouble putting food on the table. They offered, among other things, grocery deliveries, child care, clothes, legal services and refrigerators full of free food.
During the racial justice demonstrations sparked after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, mutual aid volunteers served food and handed out water. When it rained, they pulled up with dry clothes. For some, attending to the unhoused was an extension of the same work.
Navigator, a 28-year-old D.C. native who spoke on the condition that his legal name not be used out of concern for his privacy, had yearned to join the throng chanting “Black lives matter.” But he lived with his parents, he said, and was worried about potentially bringing the deadly coronavirus home.
The protests had all but vanished by the time Navigator got vaccinated this past spring. But on Memorial Day weekend, he found his way to a small demonstration led by the Total Liberation Collective, a community organization that was formed during the 2020 protests and has continued to raise money and offer mutual aid to D.C. communities. Since then, he said, he has volunteered weekly at homeless encampments in the city where the organization offers support.
“It’s different than charity. I go to encampments and build a relationship with the people there, and then I go back and see them every week. I talk to them like actual human beings, like I’m just myself,” Navigator said. “When it comes to the Black Lives Matter movement, it’s more than just protesting the police. There’s a whole system that doesn’t care about Black people. … Mutual aid is important because we are trying to show the world that we’re a community that cares about people, and it’s more than just fighting the system.”
Before the pandemic, Lark Yasmin, 38, had been volunteering with organizations focused on combating gentrification and promoting economic equity and racial justice — big issues with policy-oriented solutions.
Then, in May 2020, Yasmin decided to volunteer with Ward 5 Mutual Aid as a runner, someone who picks up goods from a store and shuttles them to someone’s home. Performing this kind of direct service — “solidarity, not charity,” as mutual aid adherents say — altered the way she thinks about helping people.
“The pandemic gave us an opportunity to reorient how people think — like, if you’re going to say ‘Black lives matter,’ how are you really going to show that?” said Yasmin, who has pushed mutual aid networks to include more mental health services in their homeless outreach. “Mutual aid showed us that help really can be as simple as you just ask for what you need, and the community will help you get it.”
Among housing-insecure people, experts say those living on the street are the hardest to reach and often the most mistrustful of government services. Outreach workers have said fostering personal relationships with individuals is the best way to nudge them toward help.
During the pandemic, the number of homeless encampments in the city ballooned, increasing by more than 40 percent, according to the D.C. Office of the Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services. In October, D.C. counted 134 encampments of various sizes dotting sidewalks, parks and underpasses. Existing encampments have also become more visible as the number of tents multiplied and living spaces stretched across parks and along underpasses.
Maurice Cook, the executive director of the nonprofit Serve Your City and lead organizer for Ward 6 Mutual Aid, said using mutual aid networks to crowdsource items like tents for unsheltered homeless individuals has allowed more people than ever to have a shelter of their own — even if they’re sleeping on a sidewalk.
Leaning on mutual aid groups has also helped nonprofit organizations keep pace with the volume of need they have been seeing on the streets of D.C., Cook said.
“We have to deal with more people, and when you add a public health crisis to that density, we need all the help we can get feeding people, going out to get gift cards or covid tests, getting people cash directly, so many things,” Cook said. “I’m very proud to be in this ecosystem, even though in many ways it’s unfortunate it exists at all.”
Over the past several weeks, Cook said, that has meant distributing respirators and rapid coronavirus tests as the highly transmissible omicron variant has torn through the homeless community.
Ongoing encampment clearings have made that work harder, he said. When homeless residents are forced to pick up and move, volunteers and outreach workers can lose track of them. It also increases the likelihood that they may be exposed to others who have contracted the coronavirus, Cook said.
“The streets are on fire, and somehow we need to get bulk covid tests for the unhoused Black people this city has left behind,” he said. “People are going to get sick. People are getting sick. It feels almost as bad as when this all first started, and it should not be this way.”
Still, some longtime homeless advocates are wary of the newcomers.
Black, the advocacy director for the People for Fairness Coalition, saw a similar spike in interest around homeless issues during the Great Recession.
Back then, Black watched as an explosion of organizing that started with the Occupy Wall Street movement began to zero in on homelessness. But the people at the forefront of these groups had little to no experience with housing insecurity. Several, he said, disappeared soon after the Occupy protests were cleared away.
“We see groups that have good intentions, but there is a lot of cultural and implicit bias that goes into certain activities, instead of having the unhoused leading these conversations,” Black said. “We’ve had issues on that front for years, long before this mutual aid explosion. So now we’re trying to actively inform groups that some of these things you may think of and want to go do may involve saviorism or they could end up tokenizing someone, and that causes harm, even if the activity is well-intentioned.”
Others, including Wayne Turnage, the deputy mayor for health and human services, who is overseeing a pilot program meant to eliminate some of the District’s largest encampments by offering housing to some of its homeless residents, have questioned the motives of mutual aid volunteers.
In an interview with The Washington Post last month, Turnage accused mutual aid volunteers of using unhoused people for their own ends, such as bolstering their social media followings.
Black and other members of the People for Fairness Coalition, the majority of whom have personally struggled with housing insecurity, preach a simple lesson to new groups looking to get involved: Listen to the people you profess to serve.
In recent weeks, that has meant actually passing the microphone at D.C. Council hearings to give homeless residents a way to speak directly with elected officials.
Hypothermia alerts last week halted the District’s encampment cleanups. That meant Ashmore, the sprightly octogenarian, could stay. For now.
Two city workers broke the news to Ashmore before driving away down the empty street. No other social services providers or case workers showed up that morning, just the group of mutual aid volunteers tidying up Ashmore’s camp.
“Not like that,” Ashmore said, taking a plastic cover in his weathered hands to demonstrate. “You got to do it like this.”
The young volunteer nodded, unfurled it and tried again.