“Do not come to the hospital looking to get tested,” said Bill Grimes, a vice president at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center, pointing to wait times as long as eight hours because of people “who frankly don’t need to be there.”
The rapid increase in coronavirus cases in the region has prompted public health experts to call for action from elected officials even as health departments and hospitals established new testing sites to accommodate the increased need.
Tanveer Gaibi, chairman of emergency medicine at the Inova Fairfax Medical Campus, said he understands why people rush to the emergency department. “They are scared. They have a covid exposure. They want to get tested,” he said.
People with severe coronavirus symptoms, such as difficulty breathing, intense chest pain, severe weakness or a high temperature for days should consider going to the emergency room, public health officials say. But people with a cough, sore throat, runny nose, or body aches — or individuals simply seeking a test — should consult an outpatient primary care provider.
In a rare joint statement Thursday, the Virginia Department of Health and Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reiterated the call to avoid “unnecessary trips to already burdened hospital emergency departments.”
The state recently surpassed 1 million total cases and documented more than 51,000 new infections since Dec. 24. Hospitalizations have more than doubled in December yet remain below the peak reported in Virginia one year ago, thanks largely to vaccines, officials said.
The District of Columbia Hospital Association directed people in need of tests to city sites.
“We would like to encourage residents not to seek routine COVID testing in the emergency departments and instead use one of the city sites to do so. This will help the EDs focus resources on emergency conditions,” spokeswoman Jennifer Hirt said in a statement.
In Montgomery County, Holy Cross Health has seen a “dramatic increase” in people seeking emergency room care, Ann Burke, vice president of medical affairs, said in a county government news conference Wednesday.
“We very strongly encourage those who are only mildly symptomatic or who are seeking confirmatory testing to please use other resources available,” Burke said. “We need to preserve our EMS services for patients who are experiencing medical emergencies.”
Reginald Brown, director of the emergency department at Doctors Community Health System, said the reality is that the emergency department is a safety net for people without health care, but said coronavirus testing for people who are asymptomatic or only mildly ill drains resources.
“Our thought process is if you’re asymptomatic or have no symptoms after a positive exposure, you can really wait this out at home," he said in an interview Thursday. "As long as your symptoms resolve in five to seven days you don’t necessary have to have a test.”
“We understand that the community wants to know. Around the holiday season, people wanted to know for travel or if they wanted to attend an event," Brown said, adding that New Year’s Eve parties and large gatherings should be canceled anyway.
The holidays and spread of the highly contagious omicron variant have fueled a wave of coronavirus cases among the unvaccinated and, to a lesser but still significant extent, vaccinated and boosted people.
That includes Alexandria Mayor Justin M. Wilson (D), who on Thursday was isolating in a hotel room in Madrid, where he was on vacation with his family. Wilson, 42, said he had minor symptoms and that his wife, sister and two children tested negative for the virus.
“I felt fine all day, just [upset]," he said, noting that he had been diligently masking, even outside.
The dramatic spike in cases in Maryland prompted public health officials on Dec. 24 to urge state Health Secretary Dennis R. Schrader to reinstate the indoor mask mandate previously lifted by Gov. Larry Hogan. House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones (D-Baltimore County) on Thursday also called for “decisive action" in a tweet.
“The science we have on masking has been hard earned by human lives. Given the current numbers, it seems wise to consider taking urgent action," reads a letter signed by groups, including the Maryland State Medical Society, Maryland Hospital Association.
With pricey at-home antigen tests in short supply, Maryland and a Virginia hospital announced new testing sites.
Hogan (R) on Thursday said the state health department would open testing sites on Friday at University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health (500 Upper Chesapeake Drive in Bel Air) and at Anne Arundel Medical Center (South Pavilion, 2001 Medical Parkway in Annapolis).
Each site will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., including New Year’s Day, until further notice. Only walk-ups will be accepted; scheduled appointments will not be available. The sites will offer PCR lab tests and results generally take 24 to 48 hours.
In response to the high volume of emergency department and urgent care visits, Inova on Thursday opened a coronavirus testing site for symptomatic people by appointment. The site, at 2990 Telestar Court in Falls Church will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and weekend hours may be added depending on demand.
To schedule an appointment, call 571-472-6843. Asymptomatic patients, including those who were exposed to the virus, will not be tested.
Teo Armus, Ovetta Wiggins and Rebecca Tan contributed to this report.