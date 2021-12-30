First Day Hikes: Whether you spend New Year’s Eve at a raucous party or with a glass of wine on your couch, nothing feels better than stretching your legs and getting some fresh air on the first day of a new year. “First Day Hikes” have become an annual draw at state parks across the country, including dozens in Maryland and Virginia. Sky Meadows in Delaplane opens its gates at 5:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day for those who wish to see the first sunrise of 2022. (There’s a special ranger-led tour at 10 a.m. if you had a late night.) Lorton’s Mason Neck offers hikes to see migrating Tundra Swans, as well as special bingo hikes for kids. Parks in Prince George’s, Montgomery and Anne Arundel counties offer self-guided hikes, while the draw at Patuxent River Park in Brookeville is the chance to be among the first to explore a new three-mile trail, led by rangers at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. As with last year, Maryland is stretching its programming out to a “First Weekend” of activities to encourage social distancing. See dnr.maryland.gov and dcr.virginia.gov for itineraries and maps; note that some Maryland parks charge entrance fees.