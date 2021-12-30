Part of the reason that the D.C. area seems to have the most cases may simply be that more people are getting tested here. One out of every 50 D.C. residents tested positive in the past week alone. It is clear that the virus is more prevalent in the region than it ever has been before — test positivity is exceptionally high, at 19 percent in D.C. and Virginia and 14 percent in Maryland in the past week — but positivity is similarly high in several other states where fewer people are getting tested.