“Sesay got out of the car contrary to officers’ orders and pointed a handgun at them,” the Maryland Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division said in a statement. "Four officers fired at him. Sesay was pronounced dead on the scene. None of the officers was injured. Sesay’s weapon, a handgun, was recovered from the scene.”
For police, the incident began about 4:15 a.m. when an off-duty officer near the 900 block of Bonifant Street heard a gunshot and went to investigate, Montgomery officials said earlier. He found a wounded person on that block, according to Montgomery Police Chief Marcus Jones.
The officer was able to relay a secondhand description of a car alleged to be involved to on-duty officers who were responding to the same scene, state officials said. A short time later, the responding officers saw a car matching that description near Wayne and Dartmouth avenues. That is where the fatal stop occurred.
Jones said police were fired upon first and returned fire.
All four shooting officers were wearing body cameras. That footage, along with ballistics evidence at the scene, will be used to by state investigators as they probe what Sesay did prior to being shot.
State officials said all four Montgomery officers were assigned to their patrol division. They were identified as Nathan Lenhart, an eight-year veteran; Karli Dorsey, a 1½-year veteran; Dennis Tejada, a 15-year veteran; and Eric Kessler, a seven-year veteran.
State officials said they hope to release the body-camera footage to the public within two weeks.