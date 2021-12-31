Melwood also trains managers and employees at companies and government agencies to work effectively with their disabled colleagues and help them adjust to their workplaces. The nonprofit teaches managers and supervisors to think about “small things they can do to make the job more accommodating and accessible” for everyone — not just those with disabilities. In interviews, Kautz said, employers are encouraged to not throw out just a set of “complicated fact-pattern questions” but instead to give a person a problem and listen to that person’s “process of how to start it and get to a solution.”