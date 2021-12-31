Ramos Marquez was taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The southbound lane of Chain Bridge Road was temporarily closed after the crash, according to Fairfax County police.
The driver involved in the crash stayed at the scene. Police say speed and alcohol do not appear to have been factors in the incident. The death was Fairfax County’s 14th pedestrian fatality in 2021.
The police department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate the case. Anyone with relevant information can reach detectives at 703-280-0543.