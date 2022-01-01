Authorities were called to the family’s home in the 6000 block of Plata Street at 1:40 a.m. on Jan. 1, county police said. The stepson, Aaron Wilson Frazier, was found inside with multiple gunshots.
He was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.
The department said in a news release that investigators believe Frazier shot his stepson during an argument.
The death appeared to be the first homicide in the county in the new year, and possibly the year’s first in the metropolitan area.
Plata Street is lined with large single-family houses on separate lots.