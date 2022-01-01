“The reason was that in the Plan it was decided that the ‘park cum generous median strip’ should be replaced by a normal ‘divider’ between east- and west-bound traffic,” Christer wrote in an email. “This was welcomed by Crystal City residents, as the site has been pretty useless, and has certainly not functioned as a ‘park,’ between heavy traffic with noise and fumes, and with the access being a bit hazardous. But in those discussions, some residents of Aurora Highlands and Arlington Ridge become a bit nostalgic or almost angry.”