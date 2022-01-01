Bowie Police Chief John Nesky said the incident occurred shortly after 9 a.m. during some sort of argument over driving that investigators believe occurred on Route 450.
Nesky said one motorist followed the other motorist to a parking lot on Excelsior Drive in Bowie, just off Collington Road, also known as Route 197, near a grocery store and several other retail shops.
Police released a video that shows two men standing outside their vehicles and arguing. One man then walks back to the white truck, pulls out what Nesky described as a flare gun and fires it at the other man. Police said the man was struck in the cheek by a flare.
Police were called about 9:20 a.m.