An argument prompted by road-rage ended with one motorist shooting another motorist with a flare gun Saturday morning in a parking lot at Bowie Town Center in Prince George’s County, according to police.

The male victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening. Police were looking for the shooter and a white Ford pickup truck with a white cap on the bed.

Bowie Police Chief John Nesky said the incident occurred shortly after 9 a.m. during some sort of argument over driving that investigators believe occurred on Route 450.

Nesky said one motorist followed the other motorist to a parking lot on Excelsior Drive in Bowie, just off Collington Road, also known as Route 197, near a grocery store and several other retail shops.

Police released a video that shows two men standing outside their vehicles and arguing. One man then walks back to the white truck, pulls out what Nesky described as a flare gun and fires it at the other man. Police said the man was struck in the cheek by a flare.

Police were called about 9:20 a.m.