“I am fully vaccinated and boosted,” he said. “I am experiencing no symptoms at this time and overall I feel quite well. Following my doctor’s guidance, I will now quarantine at home.”
Gregory, 74, joins more than 1,913,000 people who have contracted the deadly virus in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Washington is currently one of the country’s hottest pandemic hot spots. The virus has so far killed more than 28,000 people across the region.
Gregory is among other high-profile leaders in the region who have also recently tested positive for coronavirus; last month, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and the county executives of Prince George’s and Baltimore all announced they had contracted the illness.
Since Christmas, the region has seen the highest seven-day averages of new cases at any point since the pandemic began in early 2020, fueled in part by the omicron variant.
The seven-day average of daily new reported cases per 100,000 people was 298 in the District, up 60 percent in the past week; 147 in Maryland, up 84 percent; and 116 in Virginia, up 92 percent.
Gregory said he had canceled his participation in services Saturday and Sunday. “When our work week begins on Tuesday, January 4, I will work virtually as needed,” his statement said.
“As the omicron variant of Covid sweeps through our area, I ask that you please continue to be extremely cautious: using appropriate facemasks, getting vaccinated and boosted, and following the guidance of our public health officials,” he said.