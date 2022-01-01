The first fire was reported about 6:40 a.m. in a lobby-level bathroom at the Georgetown Inn in the 1300 block of Wisconsin Avenue in Northwest Washington. The fire was quickly extinguished and no injuries were reported.
The fire department said on its Twitter account that occupants of the five-story inn had to be evacuated. Shabnam Rezayee, who was working the front desk on Saturday, said guests were back inside a short time later and that damage was confined to the bathroom.
Rezayee said a woman had used the bathroom and then left moments before the fire was reported. She said police and fire investigators were at the hotel Saturday morning reviewing surveillance video.
Some of the first firefighters leaving the Georgetown Inn then spotted another fire in trash bins three blocks away in the 3100 block of M Street NW. Vito Maggiolo, a spokesman for the D.C. fire department, said the fire was quickly put out.
About 7:10 a.m., firefighters were called to the third fire outside an office building in the 3300 block of Water Street NW, about a half-mile from the hotel and next to the Whitehurst Freeway. Maggiolo said that fire threatened the building but was put out before damage was done.