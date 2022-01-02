I wasn’t sure whether to share the news of my covidity. I worried some people would see it as proof that vaccines and boosters don’t work. I think the opposite. If this is all that I experience — a stuffy nose, some aches — I got off lightly, especially compared to people struck with covid earlier in the pandemic and to health care workers, who have been on a roller coaster since March 2020. If you won’t get boosted/wear a mask/stay home for yourself, do it for them.