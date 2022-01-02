A fire department spokeswoman said four of the 28 inmates were taken to hospitals.
In a Twitter message, the firefighters’ union indicated that at least one of the fires apparently involved a mattress and produced heavy smoke.
Firefighters were called to the 500 block of Madison Street in response to “a mattress fire,” the union said in a tweet.
At least 30 inmates needed emergency treatment for smoke inhalation and poor ventilation, the union tweeted.
It was not clear how many inmates were at the site at the time of the reported fire.