A fire department spokeswoman said four of the injured people were taken to hospital. A union representing state employees said those hospitalized included two correctional officers.
Firefighters were called to the 500 block of Madison Street in response to a “mattress fire” that produced heavy smoke, the union said in a tweet.
At least 30 inmates needed emergency treatment for smoke inhalation and poor ventilation, the firefighters’ union tweeted.
It was not clear how many inmates were at the site at the time of the reported fire.
The center evaluates and classifies inmates, and assigns them to other state corrections facilities, according to a state website. It has an estimated operating capacity of 670 inmates, the website said.