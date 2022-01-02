“We have overflowing hospitals. And so that 8 percent of the population that has not been vaccinated is responsible for 75 percent of all the people who are filling up our covid beds,” he said. “Here we are nearly two years later and it’s like deja vu. We’re faced with this emerging variant, very similar problems to what we had in the beginning.”
Pressed to defend his handling of the latest surge in cases, Hogan said his administration devoted $100 million in emergency funding to hospitals and nursing homes, waived some requirements for out-of-state nurses and health care workers, allowed nurses to graduate early and called out the Maryland National Guard to help run testing sites.
“We’ve been talking about this probably for nearly a month and preparing for it,” he said. “But you can’t really manufacture doctors and nurses that don’t exist. And frankly these heroes on the front line that have been working so hard for two years, there’s fatigue, there are people who are working at hospitals are coming down and being infected.”
Hogan did not comment on a Dec. 24 call from health care organizations, including the Maryland State Medical Society and Maryland Hospital Association, to reinstate the mask mandate.
“We’re continuing to take actions every day, nearly everything that anyone can think of to help us get through this,” he said.
In neighboring D.C., Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) brought back the District’s mask mandate on Dec. 20, and most businesses, including restaurants, will require proof of vaccination starting Jan. 15.
Infection rates are up across the region, and most dramatically in Virginia, where the spike lagged behind Maryland and D.C. The seven-day average of new daily cases is up 92 percent in Virginia, 60 percent in D.C. and 56 percent in Maryland, according to The Washington Post tracker.
Hogan praised vaccines for protecting people from severe illness and death and credited the vaccine and booster shot for preventing worse consequences when he tested positive for coronavirus two weeks ago.
A cancer survivor, Hogan said he experienced “sort of a bad cold.”