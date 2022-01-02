By Michael E. RuaneToday at 7:13 p.m. ESTBy Michael E. RuaneToday at 7:13 p.m. ESTSeveral schools in the D.C. region announced weather-related cancellations or delays in opening on Monday, when snow is forecast:School closuresWpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightPrince William County Public Schools classes are canceled.Arlington Public Schools classes are canceled. Administrative offices are closed.Fairfax County Public Schools classes are canceled. No virtual learning will be available.Alexandria City Public Schools classes are canceled. Virtual learning will be available.Fredericksburg City Schools classes are canceled.Montgomery County Public Schools classes are canceled. Day-care programs in school buildings may open by 9 a.m.School delaysLoudoun County Public Schools will be on a two-hour delay. Administrative offices will open at the normal time.Comment CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...