Several schools in the D.C. region announced weather-related cancellations or delays in opening on Monday, when snow is forecast:

School closures

  • Prince William County Public Schools classes are canceled.
  • Arlington Public Schools classes are canceled. Administrative offices are closed.
  • Fairfax County Public Schools classes are canceled. No virtual learning will be available.
  • Alexandria City Public Schools classes are canceled. Virtual learning will be available.
  • Fredericksburg City Schools classes are canceled.
  • Montgomery County Public Schools classes are canceled. Day-care programs in school buildings may open by 9 a.m.

School delays

  • Loudoun County Public Schools will be on a two-hour delay. Administrative offices will open at the normal time.