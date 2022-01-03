The Alexandria jail holds both city and federal inmates — meaning on any given day there might be people accused of terrorism, espionage or drunken driving in the cells. One night in the spring of 2019, he was watching MSNBC when a tweet flashed across the screen: “Raise your hand if you thought that the Alexandria jail would hold Maria Butina, Paul Manafort and Chelsea Manning,” — the Russian foreign agent, the one-time chairman of former president Donald Trump’s campaign, and the Army leaker of classified documents — “all at the same time.”