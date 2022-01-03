Arlington fire department personnel climbed down the embankment to extricate the driver, who was reported trapped in his vehicle, a spokesman said.
Ropes were used to lower the critically injured driver to a D.C. fireboat in the Potomac River, said Capt. Nate Hiner, an Arlington County Fire Department spokesman.
The fireboat took the driver downriver to the Columbia Island Marina, said Vito Maggiolo, a D.C. fire department spokesman. He said Arlington officials then took the man to a hospital.
The cause of the crash was not immediately known.