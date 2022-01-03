By Martin WeilToday at 11:48 p.m. EST|Updated today at 11:54 p.m. ESTBy Martin WeilToday at 11:48 p.m. EST|Updated today at 11:54 p.m. ESTA man was fatally stabbed Monday in Northeast Washington in what appeared to be the District’s first homicide of the new year.The stabbing was reported about 3:45 p.m. in the 500 block of 55th Street NE, said Officer Hugh Carew, a D.C. police spokesman.WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightA man was taken into custody in the incident, Carew said. No other details were available Monday night.GiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...