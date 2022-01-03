The latest lawsuit’s plaintiffs are Jerry A. Costen Sr., Jonathan M. Harris, Devonne Gaillard Jr. and Demetrice A. Patterson. The lawsuit says they are seeking more than $75,000 each in compensation for “physical, emotional, mental, and financial injuries” as well as punitive damages. In addition to the incidents involving them, the suit catalogues other incidents in which Owen has been accused of excessive force during his decade on the force.