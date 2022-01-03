The federal government is closed Monday, and employees are expected to telework. Several school districts in the region, including in the District, are closed and others have delays for the first snowfall of the season.
In Northern Virginia, about 2,000 trucks and pieces of equipment are ready to start spreading road treatment, according to Ellen Kamilakis, a spokeswoman for the state’s Department of Transportation.
“Stay off the road throughout the height of the snow,” she said. “We’re concerned about the rate of visibility. It really is best to stay off the roads, and if you can’t, then allow as much time as you can and go as slow as you can.”
In the District, officials said more than 100 snowplows were out as of midnight. In Maryland, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said that enhanced patrols would be on the roadways and that crews were ready to treat bridges and toll areas.
The winter weather also adds to days of delayed flights at area airports.
No big crashes were initially reported on any of the region’s major highways. Metro is running on a limited schedule, and riders should expect delays and increased wait times. Many area bus routes are also running on revised schedules.
Forecasters said the snowfall is expected to pick up in some areas by 7 a.m. Accumulation will range from 4 to 8 inches in the immediate D.C. area and could be as high as 5 to 10 inches in the southern parts of the region, according to The Post’s Capital Weather Gang. Locally higher amounts will be possible.
Experts said the snowfall is expected to end by the late afternoon, as temperatures are forecast to drop to the upper 20s and low 30s. Area power companies warned that residents and businesses could see outages, depending on the storm’s strength.