By midmorning, the region was covered in heavy, wet snow, leaving many vehicles stuck on roads, bridges and ramps. Traffic along the outer loop of the Capital Beltway near the Woodrow Wilson Bridge was stopped around 11 a.m. because the snow had made it impassable, transportation officials said. In Maryland’s Anne Arundel County, the eastbound side of U.S. 50 near Interstate 97 was closed because several tractor trailers jackknifed.
In Maryland and Virginia, many coronavirus testing sites were closed due to the weather conditions. Metrobus suspended its service in the region due to the storm, and by midmorning, power outages swept across the region.
Dominion Energy said roughly 74,000 customers were without power in Northern Virginia, and Pepco said 31,800 of its customers in Maryland and D.C. also had no power. None of the power companies gave estimates as to when service would be restored.
Peggy Fox, a spokeswoman at Dominion Energy, said crews reported multiple trees and poles down throughout Northern Virginia. The biggest problem, she said, is the heavy, wet snow causing trees branches to fall on power lines. Another issue, she said, is that branches are weaker after cicadas lay their eggs on them.
Fox said the company had no estimate as to when power would be restored, and it would be “an all day event at least,” likely going into tomorrow. The good news, she said, is that it’s a one-day storm, and crews are out making repairs as fast as possible, though she cautioned that replacing poles is an intensive process. Experts warned people to stay away from any downed wires.
The federal government closed Monday, and employees are expected to telework. Several school districts in the region, including in the District, are closed and others have delays for the first snowfall of the season.
The National Gallery of Art, National Zoo, Smithsonian museums in D.C., and some courthouses also closed because of the storm.
In Northern Virginia, about 2,000 trucks and snowplows worked to treat roads, according to Ellen Kamilakis, a spokeswoman for the state’s Department of Transportation.
Virginia State Police said they’d responded to more than 300 crashes by midmorning. Officials said vehicles were stuck as drivers were “going too fast” for the roads’ snowy conditions.
“Stay off the road throughout the height of the snow,” said Kamilakis. “We’re concerned about the rate of visibility. It really is best to stay off the roads, and if you can’t, then allow as much time as you can and go as slow as you can.”
Several roads were closed in Fairfax County due to the snowy conditions. There were reports of several crashes involving tractor trailers, including one along part of Interstate 95 south in Stafford County.
Air Force One had issues when a stair lift couldn’t get through the snow on the tarmac at Andrews Air Force Base, according to reports. President Biden, staff and media were “stuck on board,” according to Bloomberg News reporter Justin Sink.
In the District, officials said more than 100 snowplows were out as of midnight. In Maryland, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said that enhanced patrols would be on the roadways and that crews were treating bridges and toll areas.
Paulette Jones, an official with Prince George’s County, said crews will clear snow on primary roads in the county, unless they find total white-out conditions and need to temporarily stop.
The winter weather also adds to days of delayed flights at area airports and on Amtrak lines along the East Coast.
Metro’s rail system is running on a limited schedule, and riders should expect delays and increased wait times. Many bus routes in the region are also running on revised schedules.
Forecasters said accumulation will range from 4 to 8 inches in the immediate D.C. area and could be as high as 5 to 10 inches in the southern parts of the region, with the possibility of thundersnow, according to The Post’s Capital Weather Gang.
Experts said the snowfall is expected to end by the late afternoon, as temperatures are forecast to drop to the upper 20s and low 30s.
The winter storm comes as the D.C. region had one of its warmest Decembers.
In the District, public works officials said there are likely to be delays in picking up trash and Christmas trees in the area. Some fire stations in the city had been expected to stay open so residents could get coronavirus testing kits but were closed due to the weather.
Samson Moy, owner of Sweat Shop Fitness in Kensington, Md., said the storm wasn’t great for his business but good for kids to play in the snow as he shoveled.
“We’re staying alive and doing the best we can,” he said.
Jorge Ribas contributed to this report.