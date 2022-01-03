Because what Prince George’s County was doing — a brief return to pandemic, virtual school — makes sense. And once students and teachers got into the groove of online learning, shouldn’t education be like the U.S. Postal Service, where “neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night” would stop knowledge from being delivered to young minds. (Well, online school did become like the Postal Service — the flailing one that’s $87 million in the hole, with a high failure-to-deliver rate.) Virtual school was a mixed bag, with high costs for digital retrofitting that didn’t reach everyone. Millions of students fell behind and studies showed the most vulnerable were hardest hit. Report cards had record numbers of Fs and thousands of students simply dropped out.