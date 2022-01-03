Two years later, Cullen led an investigation on behalf of Eastern Virginia Medical School into a racist photo on Northam’s 1984 medical school yearbook page. Northam nearly resigned when the photo, which showed one person in blackface and another under a Klan hood, surfaced in early 2019. The governor initially apologized for appearing in the photo but the next day changed course, saying that he knew nothing about the picture and that he had taken responsibility for it under pressure to put the scandal behind him.