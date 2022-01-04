Just after 1 p.m., minutes after rioters first breached the barricades of Capitol, Moore and his team left the Madison Building to help their colleagues at the east side of the building. From there, the complaint details events that left Moore fearing for his life. First, a surge of rioters overwhelmed him on the East Front of the Capitol. He then heard a large explosion as he approached the Memorial Door, which he worried was a pipe bomb like the ones found earlier that day at the Republican and Democratic National committee buildings. At one point, he was temporarily deaf from three flashbangs detonated by insurrectionists, according to the complaint.