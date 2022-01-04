Each elementary school in the city will also be required to make period products available in at least one school bathroom, as well.
The bill specifies that any middle or high school that does not have any non-gender-specific restrooms must also make period products available in one boys’ room in the school, so that transgender students can access them as needed.
At the suggestion of D.C. students who noted that their schools’ curriculum includes health education about menstruation starting in ninth grade — at which point most girls have already begun menstruating — Pinto added language to the bill that directs the school district to develop curriculum materials for teaching public and charter school students about periods as part of their health education as young as fourth grade.