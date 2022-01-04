Throughout the area, there were reports of downed trees, power lines and slippery roads especially in neighborhoods.
District officials said crews were still “fully deployed” to clear snow and ice and were working on primary and secondary streets. In a Twitter message, the city’s Department of Public Works said, “Ice removal will take time — please continue to give crews space to work by staying off the roads.”
The District has an updating online map showing areas serviced in over the last several hours, as well as where its plows are currently deployed.
Power outages remained throughout the area. More than 300,000 people in the D.C. region were without power early Tuesday morning, according to PowerOutage.US. There were no immediate estimates as to when power would be restored.
Metrobus said it was running its service on major roads only due to the snowy conditions. Other local bus services in the region also warned of delays due to the weather. Thousands of flights including ones at Reagan and BWI airports were also delayed.
Forecasters with The Post’s Capital Weather Gang said conditions would remain “treacherous” with icy conditions on roadways and sidewalks because of cold temperatures overnight. Temperatures on Tuesday are expected to reach only to the mid- to upper 30s.
South of D.C. in Virginia, both sides of Interstate 95 in the Fredericksburg area were shut down overnight in a 48-mile backup after multiple crashes, including some that involved tractor trailers. Motorists were stranded for more than 15 hours without food and water overnight in the area after 12 inches of snow and ice fell in that area of I-95.
In Maryland, three people died Monday after their vehicle crashed into a snowplow in the White Oak-Burtonsville area. Maryland State Highway officials said on Twitter Tuesday morning that drivers should delay their travel as crews are still working to “treat and clear roadways.”