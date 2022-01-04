“It was cold,” he said in an interview around 10 a.m. Tuesday about his overnight experience being stranded on the interstate. “It was very cold.”
Kaine, a former Virginia governor, was one of countless people trapped on one of the state’s busiest thoroughfares in below-freezing weather for hours — more than an entire day — on what was supposed to be a typical commute to work at the Capitol from Richmond. Instead, it turned into a marathon nightmare of fuel rationing, hunger and sleep deprivation for no doubt hundreds of people, although officials said they could “not imagine” exactly just how many people were trapped on the 48-mile stretch south of Washington.
The catastrophe was a result of the massive winter storm that dumped up to 12 inches of snow on the D.C. region and the Fredericksburg area, combined with jackknifed tractor-trailers, collisions and what Virginia Department of Transportation officials admitted was a lack of preparation ahead of the snowstorm.
“Some people are running out of gas,” Kaine said this morning. “If you run out of gas, then what do you do as a family?”
Officials said later in the day that they hoped I-95 would be cleared and open again by Tuesday night and had been sending emergency crews trying to reach still-stranded motorists, while pledging a full investigation of what went wrong.
Kaine said in an interview Tuesday morning that he left Richmond at around 1 p.m. Monday for a pressing voting-rights meeting later that day with other lawmakers at the Capitol, believing he had plenty of time. The commute typically took him two hours.
This time, it would take him nearly 27 hours.
With multiple senators absent, the Senate delayed roll call votes on Monday, and by Tuesday afternoon decided to delay votes again until Wednesday.
All the while, Kaine — who settled for calling into his voting-rights meeting on Bluetooth — had almost nothing to eat or drink. He had not eaten a meal since Sunday night. He doesn’t typically eat breakfast, and he hadn’t eaten lunch either by the time he left on Monday.
“The only nourishment I had — if you count it as nourishment — is two cups of coffee and a Dr Pepper,” Kaine said. “I’ll deal with hunger rather than eat a lot of food and have to worry about bathrooms.”
Overnight, as temperatures dipped below freezing, Kaine said he would turn the engine on for 10 minutes or so to heat up the car, then turn it off for an hour to conserve fuel. He tilted his head back and tried to sleep in the driver-side seat.
It didn’t work, at least not for long.
“I would nap for 15 or 20 minutes — usually I’d wake up because I got too cold,” he said.
Still, he was encouraged seeing other drivers around him trying to share what they could. In the middle of the night, he said he met a man traveling from Florida back home to Connecticut with his family who was going car-to-car delivering souvenir oranges to hungry people.
Kaine accepted, and saved it for later. By 10 a.m. he said he was planning to peel it momentarily.
By then the senator was thinking the hellish experience may soon be coming to an end — he and his office had been in touch with VDOT and Gov. Ralph Northam (D), seeking answers about when traffic may be cleared. The state had been assuring the public that they were doing everything that they could.
He said he talked to Northam mainly to ask what people were supposed to do if they ran out of gas or needed help. Kaine had been able to refuel in Fredericksburg, but feared others may be in much more dire situations.
“That was one of the things I wanted to find out. How should we let people know if they need help?” He repeated the phone number that Northam and VDOT have been encouraging motorists to call if they’re in trouble: 1-800-FOR-ROAD.
He was then slowly inching toward exit 136 near the Stafford airport, still waiting to hear the state’s outlook on the unfathomable traffic jam, trying to decide whether to get off the road.
At 3:45, he finally arrived on Capitol grounds.