Kaine, a former Virginia governor, was one of countless people trapped on one of the state’s busiest thoroughfares in below-freezing weather for hours — more than an entire day — on what was supposed to be a typical commute to work at the Capitol from Richmond. Instead, it turned into a marathon nightmare of fuel rationing, hunger and sleep deprivation for no doubt hundreds of people, although officials said they could “not imagine” exactly just how many people were trapped on the 48-mile stretch south of Washington.